3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
National business forum held in Minsk
Minsk is hosting the National Business Forum today. This large-scale platform annually gathers more than half a thousand people to discuss problems and strategies for business development. This time, the main topic for the dialogue between entrepreneurs and the authorities is the work under the sanctions. The difficult time also opens up new opportunities, primarily in terms of import substitution. The main thing is to have time to occupy your niche. For those, who work for export, it is important to refocus on other markets. Our goods are awaited in the Russian regions. For example, the Moscow Region is interested in our agricultural equipment and foodstuffs.
Entrepreneurs from Lithuania and Poland also came to the forum. Despite actions taken by political leaders of their countries, business is interested in cooperation with Belarus and does not want to lose such an important partner.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All