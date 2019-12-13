National business forum held in Minsk

Minsk is hosting the National Business Forum today. This large-scale platform annually gathers more than half a thousand people to discuss problems and strategies for business development. This time, the main topic for the dialogue between entrepreneurs and the authorities is the work under the sanctions. The difficult time also opens up new opportunities, primarily in terms of import substitution. The main thing is to have time to occupy your niche. For those, who work for export, it is important to refocus on other markets. Our goods are awaited in the Russian regions. For example, the Moscow Region is interested in our agricultural equipment and foodstuffs.