PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian athletes undergo vaccinations

Belarusian medicine does its best to make sure that our athletes, defending the honor of the country on the world stage, were not distracted by additional health problems.

Vaccination, which both athletes and coaches of the national team undergo these days, is held by the Republican Scientific and Practical Center of Sports.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All