Republican Special Forces of Ministry of Emergency Situations receives its own banner with image of bison

Republican Special Forces received its own banner on the occasion of the 30th anniversary. A bison flaunts on the new banner now. The solemn ceremony was held today at the base of the special squad. It was attended not only by rescuers, but also by high-ranking guests from the Security Council, including the Secretary of State. Alexander Valfovich read out congratulations from the Head of State to the heroes of the day and awarded the best employees.

Today, the soldiers of the Republican Special Forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are capable of performing any task to eliminate an emergency from extinguishing fires to eliminating radiation threats. The team employs highly qualified specialists who have passed a multi-stage selection. And the unit is equipped with the latest technology.

