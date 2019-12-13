3.40 RUB
Resources running out, will Ukraine will be able to rise from its knees after failed counteroffensive?
During the working visit of Alexander Lukashenko, questions about the security of Belarus and Russia were raised. Now the West is not very interested in the world so far. They are still focused on escalation. And the President uttered a very interesting phrase: "Ukraine's counter-offensive has failed and what next?"
Alexander Markevich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on National Security of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"There are very many forces in the world, unfortunately, that are interested in continuing this escalation, escalation, confrontation. The collective West has no desire to move to negotiations and agreements. The outcome of the summit in Vilnius has once again emphasized this. That is why the need for the presidents to meet is overdue. "
"We see what is happening today in the Ukrainian theater of military operations. The resources of this state are very quickly beginning to run out. The situation is such that today Russia, is taking measures to attack and gain military victories," said Sergei Klishevich, member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
