Recycling getting popular Belarus

Waste sorting and recycling facilities will appear in landfills, and water and beverage containers can be returned for money. Ecology and the transformation of waste into income is a topic that came up again this week. This issue was raised by Alexander Lukashenko. A number of government proposals were supported. In particular, the President signed a decree which gives a number of preferences to enterprises and businesses using secondary resources and creating conditions for more active processing. Alexander Lukashenko also supported the idea of introducing a deposit and pledge system. The draft decree concerns water and beverage containers. This approach is actively implemented in Europe and generates income via reducing landfills.

