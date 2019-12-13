Revenko: Some countries of EU and U.S. form negative information policy against Belarus

Some countries of the European Union and the United States are forming a negative information policy against Belarus. This was stated by the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense in an exclusive interview with ATN.

At the same time Valery Revenko notes that there are up to 32 thousand servicemen of NATO countries in Europe at the moment. The militarization of Poland and the Baltic States continues. There are processes that allow to say that Lithuania and Latvia are ready to receive a large contingent of foreign troops. All this is happening near the Belarusian border, so our state has the right to adequately respond to the situation.

Valery Revenko, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation - Assistant to the Minister of Defense of Belarus:

“We have no understanding with the EU countries how to build peace. The fact that we can't find an understanding with each other, how to come to a good life with each other, without confrontation, without threatening each other. We are making a lot of steps, statements in the diplomatic sphere to find mutual understanding and reduce the degree of tension.”