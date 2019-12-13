Alexei Gromyko on situation in Belarus

The revolutionary scenario and external hybrid pressure may deprive Belarus of its independence, while economic and social achievements of a quarter of a century may simply be nullified. This is the opinion of Alexei Gromyko, Director of the Institute of Europe under the Russian Academy of Sciences. By the way, his grandfather, the great Soviet diplomat Andrei Gromyko said: "Ten years of negotiations are better than one day of war." Who would have thought that the phrase would become relevant to modern Belarus. And the hypocrisy in politics is so obvious.



Alexei Gromyko, Doctor of Political Science, Director of the Institute of Europe, Russian Academy of Sciences (video)



