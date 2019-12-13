3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexei Gromyko on situation in Belarus
The revolutionary scenario and external hybrid pressure may deprive Belarus of its independence, while economic and social achievements of a quarter of a century may simply be nullified. This is the opinion of Alexei Gromyko, Director of the Institute of Europe under the Russian Academy of Sciences. By the way, his grandfather, the great Soviet diplomat Andrei Gromyko said: "Ten years of negotiations are better than one day of war." Who would have thought that the phrase would become relevant to modern Belarus. And the hypocrisy in politics is so obvious.
Alexei Gromyko, Doctor of Political Science, Director of the Institute of Europe, Russian Academy of Sciences (video)
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All