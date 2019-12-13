3.39 RUB
Vienna - Moscow flight canceled by decision of Russian side
Another plane flying over Belarus was not allowed into Russia. Austrian Airlines flight Vienna - Moscow was canceled due to non-issuance of an arrival permit by the Russian side. Austrian Airlines explained that any change in the flight route must be approved by the authorities. Moscow did not give such permission.
Aeroflot Airlines canceled the Moscow - Vilnius flight. The Russian side made such a decision against the background of Lithuania's statements that the country would not let planes flying through Belarus.
Also, the second case of cancellation of a flight from Paris to Moscow was recorded. Air France's flight was canceled today, according to Paris Roissy Airport. The information is confirmed by the online scoreboard of Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Recall that a similar flight was removed on Wednesday. The Russian side did not approve the flight plan bypassing the airspace of Belarus. "The plane could not take off for technical reasons," Air France explained the situation.
