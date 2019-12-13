PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Flights to Turkmenistan to become weekly

Belavia will fly to Turkmenistan more often. Starting from December 13, the flights will become weekly. The plane will depart from Minsk on Tuesdays and return on Wednesdays. Now the flights are carried out once every two weeks.

Belarusian air carrier has resumed regular flights to Turkmenbashi since late October. Belarusians need a visa to visit the country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All