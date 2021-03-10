Ratings of government and opposition, attitudes toward protests and symbols. Results of large-scale opinion poll announced

It was carried out before the All-Belarusian People's Assembly atthe request of BelTA by Analytical center ECOOM. The "Ukrainian Politics" Foundation and sociological centers accredited in Belarus were also involved. The two-stage field research was preceded by a telephone survey. Besides filling out formalized questionnaires, the interviewers' task was to study the society's demands and expectations, and to collect citizens' proposals concerning the improvement of the state policy in various spheres. The head of ECOOM gave us his comments on the results.



This was a large-scale survey. Alexander Lukashenko personally informed us about it in early February, asking people to be as honest and open as possible. Anonymity was guaranteed. This is the way to understand what Belarusians think.



Thus, according to the sociological research, 66.5% of Belarusians trust President Alexander Lukashenko. Prime Minister Golovchenko received 3.8%, and Speaker of the Council of the Republic Kochanova 4.4% of respondents. Babarykogot a rather modest percentage of trust 2.5%.



When asked about foreign politicians, the leaders of the People's Republic of China and Russia enjoyed the greatest trust among the Belarusians. It is quite predictable: the well-known politicians lead the countries with which we closely cooperate. Belarusians are also focused on further building mutually beneficial cooperation with the EU.



Respondents also shared their attitude to the protest actions held after the elections. No matter how hard the telegram channels try to create a picture of mass action, the figures show the opposite. 72.4% of respondents do not support the protest actions. Only 6% of the respondents do.



In this connection, it is not surprising that more than a half of respondents believe that the actions of the government aimed at suppressing street protests are justified. The strong position of the authorities and the role of the state in this matter was supported by the people.



Belarusians are certain that protest actions negatively affect the population's quality of life. Such opinion was expressed by almost 76% of respondents. People reacted with their answers to their inability to lead a normal life and their worries about children against the background of unrest. This is how analysts explain public alienation.



62.1% of respondents answered negativelyto the question how they feel about the public use of the white-red-white flag. According to the Director of ECOOM, one can clearly see the work of press here - the publications explainthe meaning of this symbolism.



30% of respondents do not know whose interests the opposition leaders express. Even more, 38% of respondents do not trust the Belarusian opposition in general.



Following the talks about the necessity to change the Constitution, an important question was voiced: does the acting Constitution meet the requirements of the society and the state? More than a half of Belarusians answered that it does.



Lukashenko is the most authoritative of Belarusian political figures. However, those who consider themselves as the opposition leaders demonstrate considerable falling of the rating.



Respondents, answering to the question about what achievements of sovereign Belarus should be preserved, mentioned order and stability in the country in the first place. Sovereignty and independence, as well as the level of medical and educational services, were at the top of the list.



Among the important things the quality of food, the social orientation of domestic policy, the standard of living and the well-being of the citizens were mentioned. In other words, this is everything we have become accustomed to in recent years. There are still problems, especially against the backdrop of the pandemic and the consequences of the world lockdown, time has also shown that a lot has been done. We certainly have much to be proudof.



