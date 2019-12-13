Alexander Lukashenko meets with students

The President's conversation with the students at the Belarusian State University turned out to be open and intense. It was an opportunity to discuss the most resonant and urgent issues, especially against the background of the politicization of public life. As Alexander Lukashenko noted, different opinions can be expressed, but the main thing is that it should be done within the framework of the law. The President also asked the youth a lot of rhetorical questions, urging them to think about the background of what is happening in the world and in our country. Provocations, fakes, outside pressure. This is only part of what we have had to face in the last six months.

The students themselves asked for a meeting, and the President did not refuse. He says that it is not scary or ashamed to look young people in the eyes today.

President: We have not made systemic mistakes

“We have built the first sovereign, independent state in the history of our country on the ruins of a huge empire. We took a piece of this empire in our hands, revived it and created a state on its basis. And I was lucky to be the first President of our sovereign state. My determination is to defend this state. Whatever it takes, I will defend my country. I am convinced that over time, the younger generation will understand and appreciate it. "Of course, we could not avoid making mistakes. So let's fix them. But I don't understand why we should destroy what we created with our own hands?"

Last year, the degree of politicization of society went off scale.

“Why did we allow to bring discord into our common home - Belarus? Not only in the country, but even in families. After all, we were so proud of our wisdom, our tolerance, unity, stability. Considering the development of events, I dare to suggest that not everyone thinks about who really benefits from dividing the nation and weakening Belarus," the head of state said. In recent years, much has been said about the protection of the sovereignty of Belarus. This thesis has become almost popular, everyone is concerned about this issue, the President said. “But how can one explain the fact that some of the Belarusians nevertheless responded to the appeals of the people who have settled in Lithuania, Poland and live on foreign grants. Moreover, and this is obvious, they represent the interests of other states."

It is naive to think that someone is concerned about the fate of Belarus abroad. World competition is getting tougher. And the calls for economic sanctions are part of a big game and the big fight for the markets.