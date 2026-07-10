"President Lukashenko is doing everything possible to help end the conflict in Ukraine," says a US expert.

First Information Channel special correspondent Victoria Senkevich spoke with Richard Black (representative of the Schiller International Institute in New York) about American policy, the new global security architecture, and the role of the SCO and BRICS. She leafed through Richard's book, "The New Silk Road," and asked him about the role of Belarus and the Belarusian President in resolving the conflict in our region, as well as in global geopolitics in general.

Richard Black, Representative of the Schiller International Institute in New York:

"I believe President Lukashenko is doing everything he can to help end the conflict in Ukraine. Kyiv is a CIA and MI6 structure. Ukraine is just a cover in this conflict. And what are European leaders saying? They want the strategic defeat of Russia, the largest nuclear power in the world. These tiny countries, Latvia and Estonia, want the strategic defeat of Russia. They are literally insane. I think Trump, in his own insane way, has probably realized this. So these European fascists today, these heads of state, must be stopped. And, of course, Russia will not give an inch. And Belarus is right on the front lines."

So, the alternative is clear. We need a new international economic development architecture, and this is precisely the topic of people like Alexander Lukashenko, Richard Black noted. When the New Economic Policy was launched in the 1990s, the market opened up, and Western pirates arrived, unleashing the genocide of "shock therapy" and neoliberal policies on Russia, Lukashenko resisted and refused.

"Belarus is a small country, and this requires courage. This requires principles. You have principles, capitalized on them, and you refuse to allow them to be violated even under threat of death, including your own. I think your President demonstrated early on in his leadership that Belarus matters. That's why it can serve as a bridge, I believe, between the unpredictable United States and the steadfast Russia," the American analyst expressed confidence.

Richard Black was the only speaker from the United States at the Minsk National Security Conference. During his visit, he also visited a tractor plant to personally assess Belarusian production, talk about it at home, and bring souvenirs to his fellow farmers. The analyst is convinced that economic development and the real sector must be at the forefront of any policy.

Watch the full interview with Richard Black, a representative of the Schiller International Institute in New York, on air today, July 10, at 10:10 on Channel One.