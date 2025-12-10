Right to work and economy in era of sanctions - main focuses of International Conference of FPB

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/936e19e0-44dd-4ac0-bd4e-a8e93a1a68e2/conversions/a157f392-cb11-43a7-8720-53ca7cbab36b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/936e19e0-44dd-4ac0-bd4e-a8e93a1a68e2/conversions/a157f392-cb11-43a7-8720-53ca7cbab36b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/936e19e0-44dd-4ac0-bd4e-a8e93a1a68e2/conversions/a157f392-cb11-43a7-8720-53ca7cbab36b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/936e19e0-44dd-4ac0-bd4e-a8e93a1a68e2/conversions/a157f392-cb11-43a7-8720-53ca7cbab36b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The human right to work, new forms of employment, and national economies in the era of sanctions are the main focuses of the international conference "Modern Economic Challenges and Their Impact on Labor Relations."

Organized at the initiative of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (FPB), it brought together representatives from 27 countries. Social partnership strategies are being discussed, including using the example of Belarus.