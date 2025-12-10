3.75 BYN
Right to work and economy in era of sanctions - main focuses of International Conference of FPB
The human right to work, new forms of employment, and national economies in the era of sanctions are the main focuses of the international conference "Modern Economic Challenges and Their Impact on Labor Relations."
Organized at the initiative of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (FPB), it brought together representatives from 27 countries. Social partnership strategies are being discussed, including using the example of Belarus.
The conference will also discuss prospects for enforcing international norms and standards, outline ways to implement initiatives to protect employment and incomes, and adjust trade union strategies in the current context. The conference will conclude with a statement from the participants on their approach to contemporary economic challenges.