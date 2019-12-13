PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Risking his career, German journalist shares his analysis of situation in Germany

After 1989, when the Soviets left Germany, NATO still remained, reminded German journalist, historian, documentary filmmaker.

"Germany joined the international defense, but against whom? Against which attacks? - asks the journalist. - That's the whole terrible situation."

Dirk Pohlmann, journalist, historian, documentary filmmaker (Germany):

But if you listen to our mainstream media and politicians, this topic is not discussed in our country, there is no discussion of how we should deal with it.

According to the journalist, there are only some elderly politicians in Germany, such as Klaus Schmidt, who dares to say that our interests are not the interests of the United States. The FRG and the United States have no common interests and Germany must change its attitude. "But if you make such a statement politically or in the media, your career is over," Dirk Pohlmann is convinced.

Germany must finally realize who we are and where we want to be, he believes. But, according to him, this question is not being considered in the German parliament. "There is no real position on how we should position ourselves between Russia, the United States, China and the rest of the rapidly developing BRICS countries.

