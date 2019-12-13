Cardiology Center celebrates its 45th birthday - what are the achievements of the center?

The research and practical center "Cardiology" celebrates its 45th birthday. The achievements of the center were discussed today at the republican cardiology forum attended by specialists from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Canada and other countries. Special attention was paid to the new hybrid surgery building under construction. New methods of work and personalized approach to treatment of each patient will be introduced using 3D modeling. Thanks to this project, 35 new jobs will be created and 216 will be modernized. For 13 years, 500 heart transplantations have been performed, 17 of which were performed on children, and 110 on foreign nationals. In addition, the surgeries are conducted for "heart-lung" and "heart-kidney" complex transplantations.



But that's not the limit, either. The hybrid surgery building is going to be commissioned in December. It will reach its full capacity by 2024. The creation of the center is supported by the decree of the President "On innovative projects" and provides for the use of the resources of the Republican Innovation Fund for its construction.



