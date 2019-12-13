RSPC of Oncology and Medical Radiology turns 60

Our physicians fight selflessly for every life, and the best thanks are expressed by the patients themselves. This is confirmed by the staff of the Alexandrov Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Oncology and Medical Radiology. These days the center celebrates its 60th anniversary. President Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated the staff on the anniversary. It should be noted that during these years, the unique scientific school was created in the center, numerous inventions were made and great success was achieved in the treatment of patients. Today, Belarusian oncologists are called from abroad for help.