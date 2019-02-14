3.39 RUB
Robots to help people navigate city during II European Games
Robots will help sports fans navigate the city of Minsk during the II European Games. A robot in national dress and with a Guest Card in its hands has appeared on Komsomolskaya Street in Minsk. It will help people find the way and tell them where to buy souvenirs. Soon the mannequin will start to speak. A special program is being developed for it. Before the start of the Games it is planned to install a few more of these robots and other information kiosks.
The Guest Card is a kind of tourist program and directory. It allows you to visit museums, tours, galleries for free or at a discount. In addition, tourists can use the Guest Card as a ticket for public transport.
