Maternity Ward of 1st Clinical Hospital in Minsk opens after large-scale reconstruction

The traditional marathon of November gifts, important for the people and the economy continues in Belarus. Maternity department of the 1st City Clinical Hospital opened today after a large-scale reconstruction in Minsk. Modern equipment has been installed here, the rooms have been renovated. Everything is done for the comfort of moms and babies. Even jacuzzis are installed in individual labor rooms. Today the maternity hospital is already receiving its first patients.

More than 3 thousand babies are born every year in the walls of the 1st City Clinical Hospital of Minsk. About 10% of parents give preference to delivery with the partner - the medical center also has all conditions for this.

