Rodion Miroshnik: Zelensky adopted a decree in which he forbade himself to negotiate with Russia
In Ukraine 2019 Vladimir Zelensky was elected to the post of President of the country. His image in the TV series "Servant of the people" gave hope that Ukraine under a young, albeit inexperienced, untrained politician, showman, will heal better than under the businessman-corruptor Poroshenko. As a result, every sane person both in Ukraine and in Donbas realized that the President of Ukraine does not decide anything in the country - the country has been sold, and Ukrainians have become orphans, essentially abandoned to the mercy of fate.
Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry:
"On foreign policy, Zelensky spoke about the referendum: "I will give the people the right to answer, to determine the foreign policy of the state and to vote in a referendum for key decisions." The first law should be a law of people's power. Almost five years have passed - Ukraine has not held a single referendum. As for the Russian issue, Zelensky said, I am ready to negotiate with the devil bald, so that no blood is shed. As a result - Zelensky derailed a number of negotiation processes and adopted a decree in which he forbade himself to negotiate with Russia."
At least 7 international negotiating platforms were organized to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. The first negotiations took place in February 2014. Together with other EU representatives, Frank-Walter Steinmeier - then German Foreign Minister, now President - was present.
