Role of electronic media in covering CIS cooperation to be discussed in Moscow
Representatives of public organizations, diplomats, professors, TV presenters, as well as journalists from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova gathered in Moscow to discuss the promotion of cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian and cultural fields of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.
As a result of the international conference, it was decided to regularly hold seminars, master classes, as well as such events as the Eurasian festival of electronic media and for TV and radio journalists from all countries of the Union.
