Video about BelAZ named "Race of continents" listed among best ads worldwide

The film entered the final shortlist of the international festival in Cannes, Corporate Media & TV Awards. The leitmotif of our video is the power of the BelAZ, which works equally well in a variety of climatic conditions.

