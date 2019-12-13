3.39 RUB
Roman Golovchenko takes part in EEU Intergovernmental Council in Tatarstan
Tatarstan is hosting the EEU Intergovernmental Council these days. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko is taking part in its work.
A closed-door session is scheduled for tomorrow. And today, the Belarusian.
Prime Minister had bilateral negotiations with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. Negotiations with the head of Tatarstan, a visit to the MTZ trade and production site, special economic zones and scientific clusters are also on the agenda.
