Roman Kogodovsky enrolled in lyceum of Ministry of Internal Affairs

Roman Kogodovsky, the hero whose name is known all over the country, is enrolled in the lyceum of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. On November 9, the boy, his mother and younger brother visited the Minister of Internal Affairs. As noted Ivan Kubrakov, Roma, by rescuing his brother from a burning house, performed a truly heroic deed. And this is an integral part of the police profession. After all, people in uniform should always be ready to risk themselves in order to save someone's life for the sake of peace, for the sake of order in the country. The minister congratulated the schoolboy with the state award, the order "For personal courage", which Roman received from the hands of the head of state. While accepting the boy into the family of lyceum students, the head of the police department gave the teenager a watch and ceremonial uniform, and presents to his brother.



Roma confessed that, as well as the lyceum pupils, he dreams of becoming an officer, and he is happy that today he took the first step towards his dream.



