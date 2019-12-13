Russia grateful to Lukashenko for goodwill gesture and pardon of German citizen Krieger, Kremlin says

Moscow is grateful to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for the goodwill gesture and pardon of German citizen Rico Krieger sentenced to death. This is reported on the Kremlin website, writes BELTA.

“The Russian side is grateful to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for the goodwill gesture and pardon of German citizen Rico Krieger, sentenced to death,” reads the message.

It is noted that Moscow is also grateful to the leadership of all countries, which assisted in the preparation of the exchange.