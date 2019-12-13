3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russia grateful to Lukashenko for goodwill gesture and pardon of German citizen Krieger, Kremlin says
Moscow is grateful to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for the goodwill gesture and pardon of German citizen Rico Krieger sentenced to death. This is reported on the Kremlin website, writes BELTA.
“The Russian side is grateful to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for the goodwill gesture and pardon of German citizen Rico Krieger, sentenced to death,” reads the message.
It is noted that Moscow is also grateful to the leadership of all countries, which assisted in the preparation of the exchange.
Earlier, Anadolu Agency reported that Russia, the United States and Germany held an exchange of 26 prisoners at Ankara airport on August 1. It was emphasized that this was the largest prisoner exchange operation in recent times. According to the agency, seven countries participated in the exchange. German citizen Rico Krieger, previously pardoned by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, is among the prisoners exchanged.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All