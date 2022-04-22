Russia grants Belarus one-year deferral of credit obligations in excess of $1 billion

"The Russian Federation has given us a one-year deferral on payments, not even for a calendar year, but a delay for a one-year period," Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov said in the "Conversation at the President" project. - We should pay only a billion dollars out of all payments that we have to make now. This is such a friendly move by our partners.”



"Given that we have the main creditor of the Russian Federation, instead of refinancing, we have agreed to such a somewhat new scheme, but, in fact, it's refinancing: for this period, theinterest is charged on the use of resources, but there are good rates, good terms. So it's comfortable," summed up Yuri Seliverstov.



