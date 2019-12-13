Russian tour operators to include Minsk in golden triangle

Moscow will soon become a popular tourist destination among Belarusians. This was stated by Chairman of the Republican Union of Tourism Industry Filipp Gulyi.



"We are in the process of sustainable inter-regional relations between Moscow and Minsk, and the development of the product in this traffic," he said.



There are no borders between the two capitals, you can get by plane or by train. But all the attractions are behind the porthole of the airliner or the window of the train, as they say. Therefore, there are plans to launch a bus tourist route. Minsk and Moscow intend to launch a joint large-scale tourist project of economy class.



"The bus theme seems the most promising to us. There are plans to systematically launch seven-day tour along the so-called "golden triangle" of Moscow-Minsk-St. Petersburg and back along the great ring," said Gulyi.



Negotiations in this direction are already underway. Perhaps the first tours will start in early autumn, said the head of the management of the congress and exhibition and industry projects of the Tourism Committee of Moscow Anastasia Popova.



