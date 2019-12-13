Russian military provide humanitarian corridors for withdrawal of civilians

The Russian military has again provided humanitarian corridors for the withdrawal of civilians from Kharkov, Mariupol, Nikolayev, Sumy and a number of other cities. The evacuation routes were opened at 10 a.m. local time, and a ceasefire was declared for the time people had to leave. Although the opening of the corridors had been agreed with the central Ukrainian authorities, the volunteer battalions had in fact withdrawn from Kiev, so people were not allowed to leave the besieged cities. At the beginning of the week, the Ukrainian authorities announced several times that evacuation, contrary to prior agreements, was impossible, as it was being conducted in the direction of Russian territory.