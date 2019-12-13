Chirkov: sanctions will not last long

It is clear that those sanctions that are introduced against Russia cannot exist for a long time and it is already visible in many respects, like in air communications, it is so uncomfortable and in the first days it is clear that it already concerns ordinary people and there will be a huge number of discontented people both in Europe, both in the Western countries and in Russia. This brings a great inconvenience to the citizens of the countries participating in the sanctions policy, a very great damage to their economies.

Maxim Chirkov, associate professor at the Department of Economics of the Moscow State University, a political scientist (Russia)