Chirkov: sanctions will not last long
The West's intention to destroy the economy of Russia and Belarus will backfire on it.This is the opinion of Russian economist Maxim Chirkov.
Dissatisfaction of the inhabitants of the sanctioning countries is increasing, since the interests of the people are neglected. All the restrictions trying to intimidate Russia and Belarus only prove the no-race policy of the participants in the sanctions confrontation.
It is clear that those sanctions that are introduced against Russia cannot exist for a long time and it is already visible in many respects, like in air communications, it is so uncomfortable and in the first days it is clear that it already concerns ordinary people and there will be a huge number of discontented people both in Europe, both in the Western countries and in Russia. This brings a great inconvenience to the citizens of the countries participating in the sanctions policy, a very great damage to their economies.
