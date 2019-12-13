Russian marketplace to build country's largest logistics center in Great Stone

One of the largest Russian marketplaces will build the country's largest logistics center in Great Stone. The contract of sale and purchase of a land plot of more than 27 hectares was signed during the Belarusian Investment Forum in Moscow. The deal to sell the land of such an area into private ownership is the major contract in the history of the industrial park and Belarus this year. The site is used to implement a project in the field of complex logistics, which provides for the creation of a distribution center with a total area of more than 120 thousand square meters using modern technological equipment. It is envisaged to create at least 5 thousand jobs.