Russian Consulate opens in Grodno
Today the Consulate General of Russia opened in Grodno. The ceremony took place on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The region has long-standing economic ties with Russia. Six months ago Grodno hosted the IX Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions, during which contracts for a record sum of $1 billion were signed. The opening of the diplomatic mission will contribute to strengthening and development of the mutually beneficial partnership.
Our main foreign trade partner is the Russian Federation which accounts for 60% of export of goods produced in Grodno region. Besides, Russian Federation is the main investor in the real sector of Grodno region economy. It also offers projects for small and medium business.
The Consulate General, which is opening here, certainly creates additional conditions for communication both Russia and the Grodno region. There are 9 thousand Russian citizens who have a residence permit in Belarus. And, of course, the consulate can provide many services, such as notary services, as well as services for passports, citizenship, and visas. We will help them to manage these issues.
The technical equipping of the consulate is nearing completion. And the services will be in the format of visiting consular receptions.
