Ukraine expands mined strip along borders with Belarus and Russia
Ukraine continues to make minefields. Kiev decided to expand the mined strip along the borders with Belarus and Russia. The Ukrainian State Border Service noted, "The strip along the Ukrainian-Russian and Ukrainian-Belarusian border will increase to 2 kilometers in width." It is noted that in addition to this issue, the Verkhovna Rada regulated the procedure for the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and police to perform the functions of border guards. As a reminder, earlier the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus reported that Ukraine continues demonstrative mining of our neighboring territory and provocations.
