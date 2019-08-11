3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus becoming more comfortable for travelers from China
Exactly a year ago the first visa-free tourist from China arrived in Belarus. Since then, the route Beijing - Minsk was followed by 30 thousand Chinese travelers. Thus, the tourist flow has increased, but it is difficult to call it a stormy river. Still, for the most traveling nation in the world - almost 150 million Chinese travel around the world every year - it's a drop in the tourist ocean. At the same time, Belarus is becoming more comfortable for travelers from China: many hotels have received "China friendly" certificates - it takes into account all the important points for the tourist, such as the fresh press in Chinese and a special type of electrical outlets.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All