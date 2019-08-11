Belarus becoming more comfortable for travelers from China

Exactly a year ago the first visa-free tourist from China arrived in Belarus. Since then, the route Beijing - Minsk was followed by 30 thousand Chinese travelers. Thus, the tourist flow has increased, but it is difficult to call it a stormy river. Still, for the most traveling nation in the world - almost 150 million Chinese travel around the world every year - it's a drop in the tourist ocean. At the same time, Belarus is becoming more comfortable for travelers from China: many hotels have received "China friendly" certificates - it takes into account all the important points for the tourist, such as the fresh press in Chinese and a special type of electrical outlets.