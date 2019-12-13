Festive Christmas services from Minsk and Vatican to be broadcast by Belteleradiocompany

The representatives of Catholic confessions will wish you a Merry Christmas on Belteleradiocompany channels. On December 24, 25 and 26, the media holding will broadcast live masses from Minsk and Vatican.

Belarus 1 invites the faithful to watch a live broadcast of the mass from St. Mary's Cathedral in Minsk on Christmas Eve. The mass will be led by the hierarch of the Catholic Church in Belarus, Metropolitan Archbishop of Minsk and Mogilev Iosif Staneuski. At 11:45 p.m., a live Christmas Mass from the Vatican featuring Pope Francis will be broadcast.

On Christmas morning, the Archbishop Iosif Staneuski will say a word to the faithful on Belarus 1. At 18:05, Pope Francis' message and blessing to the world from Vatican will be broadcast on the 3rd channel. On December 26, the First National Channel of Belarusian Radio will broadcast Catholic Christmas liturgy live at 8:15 am.