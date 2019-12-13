3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Christmas time
The believers will celebrate the Nativity of Christ for 12 days. It's Christmas time. It is filled with special church services and festivities. Traditions date back to pre-Christian times and the veneration of the pagan god Svyatovit. People glorify the Birth of Jesus on earth, visit each other, and give gifts. Christmastide is a time of charity and caroling.
