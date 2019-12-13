Christmas celebrated by Orthodox Christians around the world

Christmas is celebrated by Orthodox believers around the world. The bright holiday is observed with a special feeling in Bethlehem, the town, where according to the legend, baby Jesus was born. This year's celebrations in the Holy Land were not as large as usual because of the situation in the Middle East. The festive prayer service was held in the Basilica of the Nativity.

Festive services were held in Orthodox churches and throughout Russia. The main one was in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The night liturgy was conducted by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.