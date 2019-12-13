PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Christmas celebrated by Orthodox Christians around the world

Christmas is celebrated by Orthodox believers around the world. The bright holiday is observed with a special feeling in Bethlehem, the town, where according to the legend, baby Jesus was born. This year's celebrations in the Holy Land were not as large as usual because of the situation in the Middle East. The festive prayer service was held in the Basilica of the Nativity.

Festive services were held in Orthodox churches and throughout Russia. The main one was in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The night liturgy was conducted by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

In Cairo, the solemn liturgy was held in the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ, the largest in the entire region. In Egypt, the Coptic Orthodox community is the largest among Christians

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All