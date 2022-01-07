More than 4 million Belarusians celebrate Orthodox Christmas

Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas. More than 4 million Belarusians celebrated Christmas in Belarus. The Holy Spirit Cathedral became the center of big religious holiday.



The night-time services moved smoothly into daytime liturgies. Thousands of churches across the country joined together in prayer. The doors don't close for a minute in the All Saints Church in Minsk.



Leaving negativity behind and once again trying to learn to love and ask for forgiveness are some of the main desires for believers on Christmas.



Christmas is such a large-scale event that it fills even small parishes of the city with a veil of magic, when even a prayer hall with the size of a living room has an air of celebration. Everyone joins the liturgy joyfully.



Metropolitan Veniamin together with the hegumens of all churches in Minsk served the Great Vespers. And at these moments all the faithful Belarusians are at the festive table and with their families. There are 11 days of Christmas holidays ahead. It's the right time for exceptionally good deeds and warm words to your neighbors.



