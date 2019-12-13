Christmas celebrated in Church of All Saints

Orthodox Christianity is the largest confession in Belarus with 4.5 million believers across the country. Today the churches hold festive services. The mood of the parishioners is festive, because as we know Christmas is a family holiday and here we see a lot of believers who came with their children, grandparents brought their grandchildren. Today the Christmas service is held in this main temple, with a recognizable tent-shaped dome, 74 meters high. Church of All Saints is not only a place for prayers and divine services, it is also a tourist, architectural attraction. Maybe that's why there are so many people here, by the way, not only on holidays. Parishioners, believers come to pray here from all over the country. In the Orthodox Church Christmas is also a holiday of the most beautiful solemn services. The priests are dressed in white clothes. There are bells ringing in churches.