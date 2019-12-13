Orthodox believers celebrate Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary

Today the Orthodox celebrate the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary. The holiday opens a new church year and is one of the 12 most revered holidays on the Christian calendar.



The history of the Gospel, the New Testament, and the history of Christianity begins with the birth of a little girl, whom her parents Joachim and Anna named Mary. According to written sources, believers began to celebrate the birthday of the mother of Jesus Christ, the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the fifth century.



