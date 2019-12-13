Harbor for degradation of Belarusian youth

All means are justified on the way to achieve one’s goals. But the hostage of these dirty political games is always the common people: lives and destinies of people become a political currency. What is most dangerous young people, the future of the country, are being indoctrinated with standards that are alien to Belarus. Unfortunately, our neighbor, this time Lithuania, was again involved in this process.

The Eastern vector of Europe represented by Belarus is under the strongest ideological siege of the West. The goal is to break through the defenses and establish a controlled government. All this must take place with a systematic weakening of the economy and the consequent liquidation of us as a geopolitical competitor in an alliance with Russia.

Lithuania is now the main western weapon on the eastern borders of Europe: its economic and information tools are directed towards Belarus and are aimed at hitting our population. The Lithuanian authorities have been doing it for many years in tandem with their American friends.

Not a single election in Belarus was held without the mediation of Lithuania, where our opposition travelled as if to the workplace and received tasks from the good Americans, carrying the defective "democracy" all over the world. Of course, the opposition did not travel there not for ideas, but for dollars.

The territory of the Republic of Lithuania is filled with numerous funds for "democracy support": the largest of the belong to the two USA political parties - Democratic and Republican.

One can immediately ask the question: what are the subsidiaries of the U.S. political parties doing in Lithuania? The answer is obvious: they are directly interfering in the affairs of other states.

Lithuania has been chosen by the Americans for a reason: it is the most convenient logistical communication with the counterparts of the USA from the Belarusian opposition. But times are not easy for the traitors: the communication of our hired "changemakers" with external curators is not operational at the moment. The reason is the total state control of all external forces and their agents, carrying a potential threat to Belarus.

The citadel of the ideological corruption of young Belarusians in Lithuania is the European Humanities University. Under the guise of prestigious European education, the European Humanities University is an ideological weapon against Belarus, which gradually processes the young people who want to acquire European knowledge and sow their brains with the agenda of the Western changes which are alien to us.