“Hands off Belarus!” Meeting near the U.S. Embassy in Minsk – what's going on?

While the day before our country was accepting greetings on Independence Day from the leaders of other countries, the United States of America stood out for its “originality”, or rather rudeness to our people. The response did not long in coming: on July, 4, on the Independence Day of the USA, many Belarusians came out to their Embassy in Minsk. In a Tweeter – the most democratic American platform, as we remember from the situation with the blocking of Trump – U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken compared the current generation of Belarusians to Hitler's occupiers. The same unambiguous allusions are in the Tweeter of the American Embassy in Minsk. Belarusians gathered today in front of its building, offended by such inept flirting with our history and its most tragic events. After all, there are limits to our patience, too!



Belarusians are holding national flags and posters. This is the answer of freedom of speech to the glorious American “freedom of speech”. Although, in their case, it has definitely gone all limits.



The main musical background to the picket at the U.S. Embassy in Minsk was the song “Goodbye, America”. This is a reverse greeting from the Belarusians on the U.S. Independence Day.



