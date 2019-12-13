PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Head of Belarusian Red Cross: In New Year it is important to remain united in any situation, because that is our strength

Belarus has shown by its own example what it means to be partial and truly human. The head of the Belarusian Red Cross Dmitry Shevtsov emphasizes that in the New Year it is important to keep our best qualities and remain united in any situation, because this is our strength (video).

