3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Head of Belarusian Red Cross: In New Year it is important to remain united in any situation, because that is our strength
Belarus has shown by its own example what it means to be partial and truly human. The head of the Belarusian Red Cross Dmitry Shevtsov emphasizes that in the New Year it is important to keep our best qualities and remain united in any situation, because this is our strength (video).
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All