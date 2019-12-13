PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Heads of state agencies continue to receive citizens in regions

Today, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Vashchenko will attend Shumilinsky District Executive Committee. On October 21, the Minister of Sport and Tourism Sergei Kovalchuk is scheduled to meet with Belarusians at Kostyukovichy District Executive Committee. On October 23 the issues of citizens will be resolved by Minister of Economy Alexander Chervyakov and by Chairman of the State Property Committee Dmitry Matusevich.

