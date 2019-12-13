PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Heads of state bodies continue to hold receptions with citizens in regions of Belarus

The heads of the state bodies continue holding receptions with citizens in the regions. Today, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Vladimir Koltovich will receive citizens in Lyakhovichi District Executive Committee.

