3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Heads of state bodies continue to hold receptions with citizens in regions of Belarus
The heads of the state bodies continue holding receptions with citizens in the regions. Today, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Vladimir Koltovich will receive citizens in Lyakhovichi District Executive Committee.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All