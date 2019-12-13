Rumak: We greatly value interdenominational peace in Belarus

Belarus has been a bastion of peace and harmony for centuries. More than 150 nationalities live together in our country, more than 200 public cultural and ethnic organizations are registered and work. And it's all thanks to the legal framework. Our Constitution and the Law on Freedom of Conscience, on Religious Organizations, the Law on National Minorities clearly establish the conditions for equal treatment of people, regardless of their nationality and confessional affiliation. This was stated by Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs Alexander Rumak in the program "Question Number One".



Alexander Rumak, Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs of Belarus:



“We cherish the interfaith peace in Belarus very much. And we really need to protect it, because there are many attempts to split the religious harmony in our country. Sometimes seemingly insignificant factors are used to emphasize the differences between the Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus, when in fact they are the leading confessions in our country. They have been coexisting for centuries, and there is a good relationship between them, including at the level of the heads of denominations.”



The situation in Belarus is not to the liking of many. Many countries are constantly making attempts to undermine the peaceful coexistence of different nationalities in the territory of the state.



