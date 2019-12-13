Rumak: Decisions to ban cultural heritage of country made by weak people

Belarusians are always happy to share their cultural heritage. This was stated by Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs Alexander Rumak in the program "Question Number One" on TV channel Belarus 1.



"When a decision is made to ban the cultural heritage of the Russian people, or any other nation, it indicates the weakness of those who make such decisions. You cannot equate the assessment, if someone does not like the policies of politicians, public figures of a country, and the cultural heritage. I think this is very mean," said Alexander Rumak. That is why the works of Russian classics, literature and art are recognized in the world. I think they will continue to be admired despite any bans."



"And Belarusians are always happy to share their cultural heritage," said the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs. We know that we have a lot of things that we are happy to present to other people who come to our country.



Yanka Kupala's works have been translated into over a hundred languages, and Chagall's paintings are seen all over the world. Chagall was born in Belarus and was very proud to be from Liozno.



