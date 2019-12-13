Rumak: Positive results attained through cooperation of state health care institutions, social services and religious organizations

Religions are responding to the government's offer to participate in social work. This was stated by Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs Alexander Rumak in the program "Question Number One" on TV channel Belarus 1.



Alexander Rumak explained that social support of the population is not only the responsibility of the state. The state does a lot for those people who for health reasons or age cannot provide for themselves. The system of social support is very broad, but it has such a component as spiritual support.



"Helping a person in words is sometimes more important than financial support. And here, of course, the participation of religious organizations is very important," said the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs.



Speaking of problems, Alexander Rumak noted that the issue of helping addicts has recently been addressed. The denominations are responding to the state's offer to participate in this work. When there is cooperation of state institutions, health care, social service organizations and religious organizations, then we get a good result," said Alexander Rumak.



