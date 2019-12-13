Rumak: State has no differences in relation to religious organizations

The state has no differences in relation to religious organizations. This was stated by Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs Alexander Rumak in the program "Question Number One" on TV channel "Belarus 1.



Alexander Rumak said that there are a number of benefits for organizations regardless of denomination: preferential land taxation and a reduction factor when renting premises. When an organization has no religious building and has to rent it, a single coefficient - 0.1 - is applied to all religious organizations, regardless of denomination.



"All religious organizations receive plots for the construction of their religious buildings. They submit applications. The state seeks to emphasize in practice, in practice, that there are no differences between the state and religious organizations," said the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs.



