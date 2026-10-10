Ruslan Yesin Discusses Practical Examples of Belarus-China Cooperation

Issues of regional development and inter-regional cooperation hold a special place in relations between Belarus and China. Ruslan Yesin, Head of the Department of Comprehensive Study of the PRC at the Faculty of International Relations of the Belarusian State University (BSU), explained how political regionalism helps address both domestic and external challenges during an "In-Depth Interview."

In modern political science, political regionalism is a phenomenon that enables the resolution of various domestic and external tasks while also serving as an indicator of public opinion. "It involves understanding the processes taking place within the country. For Belarus, this is significant given the strong emphasis placed on developing regions, as well as small and medium-sized cities. A similar approach is seen in China, where great importance is attached to giving less developed provinces a boost and attracting people from densely populated areas to these regions," the expert explained.

Ruslan Yesin, Head of the Department of Comprehensive Study of the PRC at the Faculty of International Relations, BSU

Ruslan Yesin

To achieve this, various incentives are provided—ranging from housing to additional bonuses for specialists. Both Belarus and China are keen to further develop their relations. For instance, students and postgraduates from China's northern provinces are frequent partners in the fields of education and science.

Notably, the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange maintains direct contacts with the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (PRC) and actively cooperates with it. "This is a small example of how the economy works, of established contacts, and of mutual interest. Today, it is important to understand the substance of interregional cooperation. It rests on high-level agreements and is reinforced by inter-parliamentary interaction and cooperation between the Communist Parties of Belarus and China. Practical collaboration is taking place through both state organizations and various commercial companies," noted Ruslan Yesin.