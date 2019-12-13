3.42 RUB
Ruslan Parkhamovich: We are constantly working to increase the amount of Belarusian materials at our construction sites
construction sites
Ruslan Parkhamovich told that the Ministry is carrying out a systematic import substitution work. As for the year 2021, about $800 million worth of import-substituting materials was produced. This year it is planned to raise this level to 864 million dollars. This applies not only to the lines of the traditional industry, but also to the development of new types of goods in the glass industry, and cement production, and in the production of wall materials.
"We are constantly working to increase the amount of Belarusian building materials," remarked the Minister of Architecture and Construction.
