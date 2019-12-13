3.42 RUB
Ruslan Parkhamovich: More import-substituting building materials emerge in Belarus
The Belarusian construction industry is systematically working on the import substitution of materials, said Minister Ruslan Parkhamovich. Last year they managed to save $800 million that was previously spent on imports. This year that figure is going to raise up to $860 million. New types of the products appear in the glass, cement and wall framing production. The main goal is to increase the presence of Belarusian materials on our construction sites. Special attention is also paid to the modernization of enterprises as an important component of improving the quality of materials.
